 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony George Kivenas
0 comments

Anthony George Kivenas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony George Kivenas

RACINE—Anthony George Kivenas, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on January 3, 2021.

To view Tony’s full obituary with service information, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News