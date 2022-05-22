BURLINGTON—Anthony Adam Rome, 41, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Survived by his parents: Peter and Joanne Rome; his siblings: Jesse (Jessica) Rome, Dominic (Talia) Rome and Lebre (Carlos) Miramontes. He also leaves his cherished nieces and nephews who all knew him as their “Uncle Tony”.

Join us for Tony’s Celebration of life on June 18, 2022, 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. at Common Grounds Coffee House, 148 E. State St., Burlington, WI 53105.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

