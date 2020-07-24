Antawann Booker

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE—Age: 50. July 17, 2020. Combined services will be held on Friday July 24, 2020. Visitation from 10- 11AM. Funeral at 11AM in the chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Ave. Racine, WI