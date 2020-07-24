Antawann Booker
0 comments

Antawann Booker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Antawann Booker

2/14/1970—7/17/2020

RACINE—Age: 50. July 17, 2020. Combined services will be held on Friday July 24, 2020. Visitation from 10- 11AM. Funeral at 11AM in the chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Ave. Racine, WI

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

To plant a tree in memory of Antawann Booker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News