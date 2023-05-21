March 23, 1950—May 11, 2023

RACINE—Annie Ruth Williams, age 73, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born in Fayette, MS, March 23, 1950 daughter of the late Alex and Janie (Nee: Hunter) Griffen.

Annie was a graduate of Park High School, “Class of 1968”. She was employed by Ridgewood Care Center for 26 years until her retirement. Annie was a member of Wayman AME Church. Above all she cherished time spent with her family and took great pride in caring for her grandchildren.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Travis Williams, Tamela Williams, Adrian (Sabrina) Williams; 23 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jim Woodle, Lindel (Chandra) Rushing, Ronnie Hunter, and Lisa Hunter; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Brian Hunter Sr., Robert Williams Jr., her sister, Tracy Hunter and brothers, Bennie, Larry, and William Hunter.

A funeral service celebrating Annie’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 24, 2023, with Rev. Delray Hunter officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

