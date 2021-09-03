 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annie Marget (Dyess) Chew
0 Comments

Annie Marget (Dyess) Chew

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annie Marget (Dyess) Chew

POWER SPRINGS, GA—Annie Marget (Dyess) Chew peacefully transitioned from this life on earth to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Powder Springs, GA.

The Celebration of Life Services for Annie will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, Riverdale, GA.

Livestream of the service can be accessed at www.dortchwilliamson.com beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can beat eye fatigue

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News