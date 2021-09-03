POWER SPRINGS, GA—Annie Marget (Dyess) Chew peacefully transitioned from this life on earth to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Powder Springs, GA.

The Celebration of Life Services for Annie will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, Riverdale, GA.

Livestream of the service can be accessed at www.dortchwilliamson.com beginning at 2:15 p.m.