Annie Joyce Nelson

February 13, 1959—August 2, 2018
RACINE – Annie Joyce (Nee: McWilliams) Nelson, age 59, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin.
She was born in New Albany, Mississippi on February 13, 1959, daughter of Cee McWilliams and Eteria (Nee: King) McWilliams.
Annie Joyce worked for RCOC as a Teacher from January 2001 until December 2015. She loved working at the daycare. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading books and making people laugh. Annie loved her family tremendously and loved spending time with her grand kids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Annie leaves to cherish her memories, the love of her life, Tony Gray; her mother, Eteria McWilliams; her son, Donnie S. (Kishia nee: Fields) Brown; her daughter, Monica M. (Cleveland L.) Wade; her grandchildren, Kaleb S. and Kayla S. Brown, C Anna L., Ca’Vanna L., CaLina L. and CyMayia L. Wade; her siblings, Jackie , Cynthia, Teena, Furman Jr., Ronald, Sand, Stevie, Paulette and Terry McWilliams, as well as a host of nephews, nieces, other loving relatives and friends too numerous to mention by name.
In addition to her father, Cee McWilliams, Annie is preceded in death by her step-father, Furman McDougal, her grandparents, Dewie and Rosie King.
A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate Her Life on Monday, August 13, 2018 6:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. You’re invited to greet the family from 5:00 – 6:00pm in the funeral home chapel.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, Wisconsin 53403
262-552-9000
