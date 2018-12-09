Try 1 month for 99¢
Annie Haberle

A Memorial Service for Annie Haberle will be held at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church (Kenosha) on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m.

All friends and family are encouraged to come and celebrate her life and to join us for a lunch at the church following the service.

