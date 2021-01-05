 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annie D. White
0 comments

Annie D. White

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annie D. White

RACINE—Annie D. White, 63, died December 26, 2020. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home THIS EVENING at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Mundy officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the Service will be PRIVATE. However, the service will be live streamed. There will be a public visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home website to the complete obituary and the link to the live stream.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News