RACINE—Annie D. White, 63, died December 26, 2020. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home THIS EVENING at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Mundy officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the Service will be PRIVATE. However, the service will be live streamed. There will be a public visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.