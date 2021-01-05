RACINE—Annie D. White, 63, died December 26, 2020. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home THIS EVENING at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tony Mundy officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the Service will be PRIVATE. However, the service will be live streamed. There will be a public visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Please see the funeral home website to the complete obituary and the link to the live stream.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
