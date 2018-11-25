Annie B. Haberle

STURTEVANT / KENOSHA—Annie Barbara “Annie” (Anderson) Haberle, 89, was born in Baudette, MN on March 24, 1929, the daughter and only child of hard-working Minnesota farmers.
Her father, Henry Julius “Hank” Anderson, was a proud and feisty Norwegian. Her mother, Emma Mary “Emma” (Jarousek) Anderson, was a strong-willed and very independent Bohemian. Needless to say, there was never a dull moment when Annie was growing up.
On January 30, 1954, she was united in marriage to Richard G. “Dick” Haberle at Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN. Her huge heart had plenty of room to be a fantastic Mom, Partner & Wife, Daughter, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother (“Grandma Annie” to family, extended family, and many younger friends), Sister-in-Law, as well as a true Friend to everyone that knew her. She was a proud member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, and enjoyed singing, gardening, quilting, cooking, and entertaining friends and family. She had a great love of all nature, especially animals.
Surviving are her husband, Richard “Papa Dick;” their son, Mitch (Gerri); two grandchildren, Kaitlin (Dylan) and Mike (Alli); and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Wes. In keeping with Annie’s wishes, private services will be held in both Kenosha and Minnesota.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.