Oct. 20, 1965—Feb. 8, 2023

RACINE—Annette M. Schubert, age 57, of Racine, found her peace on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Annette had valiantly fought against ovarian cancer and other serious health issues for many years, always with a positive attitude and her amazing smile.

Annette was born in Bitburg, Germany on October 20, 1965 a daughter of Joseph and Kirsten (nee: Knudsen) Wodushek.

She moved to Menomonee Falls, WI as a child and was a graduate of Menominee Falls High School. She went on to receive her BS degree in Social Work from UW-Oshkosh.

Most of her professional life was spent working with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections, first as a Social Worker, and later as the Human Resource Director at the Racine Correctional Institution. She was dedicated to her role and always took comfort in being able to assist other people in their time of need. She always put the needs of others above hers.

On May 5, 1990, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls, Annette was united in marriage to her best friend, Jon C. Schubert. They met in college at the Library Bar and have been inseparable ever since.

They had a unique love and bond that people noticed as soon as they saw them together. She and Jon enjoyed the warm months going to see live music and spending time with great friends. They relished in the simple times being together whether it was sitting in front of a fire, having dinner at a quiet pub, or snuggled up watching TV. Together, they were one of a kind, and the joy of each other’s lives.

Annette loved being a Mom to her two children Andy and Vicky, watching them grow into the adults they are today. Watching them engage in activities like bowling and cheerleading, moving on through school, and into their adulthoods put a smile on her face everyday, and she cherished being called Mama Schube by her children’s friends. Annette was happy that Vicky found the love of her life, Elliot, and was happy to welcome him as part of the family as a future son-in-law. She loved her children both unconditionally and will be with them in memory and spirit forever.

Annette also took joy in spending time with family at cookouts and holiday gatherings. She had special bonds with each of her brothers and sister and had great memories traveling to Europe on several occasions with her family. As her mom was born in Denmark, she was blessed to have traveled there to see family and enjoyed Danish lunches.

Outside of her husband and her children, her greatest joy came from her horse Magico. Annette had been an avid lover of horses her entire life, working on a polo farm in her teen years, to owning her own horse for the past 16 years. This was truly her happy place, made even more special in that Vicky followed in her footsteps and also became an avid rider. The two of them shared a special bond and mother-daughter friendship in their love of each other, the horses, and the barn life.

Whether you knew her as Annette, Mrs. Schubert, Nette, or Mama Schube, you were drawn in by her infectious smile and her positive presence. Her strength was amazing and enduring.

Survivors include her husband, Jon; her children: Andrew Schubert and Victoria (Elliot Christianson) Schubert; her parents, Joseph and Kirsten Wodushek; her siblings: Joe (Pollee) Wodushek, Tom Wodushek, and Karen (Paul) Mott; and her father-in-law, Jon E. (Linda) Schubert.

She was preceded in death by her dear brother, David Wodushek.

A memorial service celebrating Annette’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. We were casual people, so please feel free to come casual. After the service, the family would like to invite you for a gathering at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., Racine,WI for food, drinks, and memories of Annette.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000