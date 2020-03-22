Annette M. Anderson

She was born in Madison, WI, on August 19, 1932. On October 8, 1955, Annette was united in marriage to Ernest Anderson. She was a teaching assistant at the Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1995. Annette was a deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church, and was PHQ Bethel 22, Job’s Daughters International, and a member of honor of Job’s Daughters. In the past, she was a Worthy High Priestess of Faith Shrine in Milwaukee, a Grand Royal Matron of the Grand Court Order of Amaranth of Wisconsin, and a Worthy Matron of the Racine Chapter #45 Order of Eastern Star.