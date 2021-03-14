August 19, 1932 –March 17, 2020

RACINE – Annette M. Anderson, 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Vista Village Living Center.

She was born in Madison, WI, on August 19, 1932. On October 8, 1955, Annette was united in marriage to Ernest Anderson. She was a teaching assistant at the Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1995. Annette was a deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church. She was PHQ Bethel 22, Job’s Daughters International, Worthy High Priestess of Faith Shrine in Milwaukee, Grand Royal Matron of the Grand Court Order of Amaranth of Wisconsin, and Worthy Matron of the Racine Chapter #45 Order of Eastern Star.

Annette is survived by her husband, Ernest; her children: Ernest (Rachel) Anderson, LuAnn (Steven) Hansen, Katherine (David) Ewing, Pamela (Michael) Wahlen, and Jennifer Workman; grand-children: Christopher and Nicholas Hansen, Amanda Hansen Grunewald, Matthew, Jeffery and Anna Ewing, Alicia Wahlen Bohman and Benjamin Wahlen, Sarah, Joseph, Andrew and Mary Workman; and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Annette has been laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.