April 14, 1934—June 28, 2021

KANSASVILLE—Annette G. Nolan, 87, of Kansasville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home.

Born in Burlington, WI on April 14, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Minniebelle (nee Fuller) Klein. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from St. Mary Catholic School in Burlington, Class of 1952 and from Adele Ballou School of Cosmetic Art in Milwaukee. On February 19, 1955 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to James Nolan. Following marriage, they made their home on their farm in Kansasville and raised five children.

Annette worked as a hairdresser for various salons and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Dover. She was a bridge club member for many years and belonged to the Union Grove Lioness Club. She was a 4-H leader and CCD teacher, enjoyed baking, mowing her lawn, driving tractors and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.