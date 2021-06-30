April 14, 1934—June 28, 2021
KANSASVILLE—Annette G. Nolan, 87, of Kansasville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home.
Born in Burlington, WI on April 14, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Minniebelle (nee Fuller) Klein. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from St. Mary Catholic School in Burlington, Class of 1952 and from Adele Ballou School of Cosmetic Art in Milwaukee. On February 19, 1955 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to James Nolan. Following marriage, they made their home on their farm in Kansasville and raised five children.
Annette worked as a hairdresser for various salons and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Dover. She was a bridge club member for many years and belonged to the Union Grove Lioness Club. She was a 4-H leader and CCD teacher, enjoyed baking, mowing her lawn, driving tractors and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Annette is survived by her children: Michael (Mary) Nolan, Pat Nolan, Penny (David) Zabler, Merikay (Richard) Piette and Beth (Chris) Olson; grandchildren: Jason (Kate), Chris (Lauren), Travis (Rosalie), Kevin (Jess), Krissy (Adam), Brian (Florence), Eric (Nicole), Bridget (Bobby), Rachel (Brad), Shannon (Ben), Kaitlin, Megan (Aaron) and Mitchell (Salem); and great-grandchildren: Landon, Graeme, Hannah, Benjamin, Emmett, Nora, Nolan, Emmerson, Kendall, James, Jacob, Macie, Jett, Tillian, James, Benjamin, Aiden and Easton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Henriette (Bill) Busch, brother-in-law Charles Peterson and sister-in-law Kay Nolan.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Fox River Home Care and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion during this time.
Per Annette’s wishes and in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Annette will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 AM until 12 PM at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover.
