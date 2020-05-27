× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 23, 1958 – May 23, 2020

Racine – Anne T. Stapleton, 62, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on her birthday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee to Stuart and Jeannine (nee: Parmalee) Stapleton in 1958.

Anne was a gifted musician with a beautiful voice. She excelled in sports and also had a special love for animals her entire life. Most importantly, Anne loved her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Anne is survived by her siblings: Paul, Marc (Ellen), Beth (Earl), Todd, Jane Mydlowski-Sadler (George), and Kate Barbieri; lovingly known as Anne T. to her nephew, Chad; nieces: Emily, Krystal (Nick), Celina (Jake), Samantha, Kayla (Walli), and Jeannine; and great nieces: Charlie Rose, Dylan, and Kathryn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Jeannine and one niece, Terran.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a later date. Please look for a follow up obituary notice. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Special thanks to Dr. Hassan and Dr. Rosenburg and staff of the Cancer Care Team at Ascension Hospital of Racine and also to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center, especially nurse Tim, for all of their kind and compassionate care of Anne during her illness.