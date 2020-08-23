 Skip to main content
Anne T. Stapleton

May 23, 1958 – May 23, 2020

Racine – Anne T. Stapleton, 62, passed away on May 23, 2020. Please visit our website, www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com, for service details.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine

262-634-3361

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Stapleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

