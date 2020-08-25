 Skip to main content
Anne T. Stapleton
Anne T. Stapleton

Anne T. Stapleton

May 23, 1958 – May 23, 2020

RACINE – Anne T. Stapleton, 62, passed away on May 23, 2020.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am and the memorial service starting at 11:00 am. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home.

Anyone planning on attending Anne’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.

www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

