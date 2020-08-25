May 23, 1958 – May 23, 2020
RACINE – Anne T. Stapleton, 62, passed away on May 23, 2020.
A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am and the memorial service starting at 11:00 am. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home.
Anyone planning on attending Anne’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.
Please visit our website, www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.