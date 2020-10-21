Anne Shannon (Wedgeworth), 85, passed away at her residence on Sunday October 11, 2020.

Anne was born in Brooklyn, New York and was raised in Ireland. She eventually moved to Racine, WI, and established a residency for over 50 years.

Anne worked as a child care provider for many years also was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Becker Shoop NH for 17 years.

Anne enjoyed ballroom dancing and frequented the Milwaukee Moose and the Hiawatha for many dances. Anne also enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anne will be greatly missed by her children: Cathy (Ray) Leffler, Ann (Jim) Colwell, Robert (Diane) Shannon, Linda (Dave) George, Margaret (Dan) Westberg and Kevin (Kim) Shannon; Grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah), Elizabeth (Ryan), Rebecca, Danielle, Callie, Collin, Tony, Emily, Kate, Tommy, Molly, Trevor, Alaina, Owen, Austin, Brendan and Connor; Great Grandchildren Carter, Hailyn, Lilly, Lucas, and Liam; Anne’s sister, Elizabeth, and brother James, all her nieces, and nephews, dancing partners and many friends including her ex husband, Arthur Shannon.