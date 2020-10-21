 Skip to main content
Anne Shannon
Anne Shannon (Wedgeworth), 85, passed away at her residence on Sunday October 11, 2020.

Anne was born in Brooklyn, New York and was raised in Ireland. She eventually moved to Racine, WI, and established a residency for over 50 years.

Anne worked as a child care provider for many years also was employed as a Nursing Assistant at Becker Shoop NH for 17 years.

Anne enjoyed ballroom dancing and frequented the Milwaukee Moose and the Hiawatha for many dances. Anne also enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anne will be greatly missed by her children: Cathy (Ray) Leffler, Ann (Jim) Colwell, Robert (Diane) Shannon, Linda (Dave) George, Margaret (Dan) Westberg and Kevin (Kim) Shannon; Grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah), Elizabeth (Ryan), Rebecca, Danielle, Callie, Collin, Tony, Emily, Kate, Tommy, Molly, Trevor, Alaina, Owen, Austin, Brendan and Connor; Great Grandchildren Carter, Hailyn, Lilly, Lucas, and Liam; Anne’s sister, Elizabeth, and brother James, all her nieces, and nephews, dancing partners and many friends including her ex husband, Arthur Shannon.

Anne was preceded in death by her mother and father, son, Arthur Shannon, two little granddaughters, Jaime and Leighann Colwell, sister Katie Cahill, and bother Frank Wedgeworth.

A memorial service for Anne will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 1533 Erie Street, on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private burial with the family will follow the service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine in Anne’s memory. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne Shannon please visit our Tribute Store.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

