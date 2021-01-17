 Skip to main content
Anne Marie Brown
Anne Marie Brown

Anne Marie Brown

1947—2021

RACINE- Anne Marie Brown, 73, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Monday, January 11, 2021.

She was born in Racine on June 7, 1947, to the late William and Henrietta (nee: Lehmann) Sorensen. On July 8, 1969, Anne was united in marriage to Harold Brown, in Racine. She was a cosmetologist and worked for many years at Magic Scissors. Anne was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. She enjoyed bowling, jigsaw puzzles, embroidering, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and pets.

Anne is survived by her children; Claudette (Daniel) Bronner, Amy (Donovan) Johnson, Sharon (David) Dunn, Joseph (Julie) Brown, Larry Ridenour; grandchildren; Katarina, Contessa, Justin, Cordelia, Kaitlynn, Savannah, Karen, Janet, Nicholas, Katrina, Elizabeth and Katrina; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Paul (Darlene) Sorensen; sister-in-law, Hilda Sorensen, and good friend, Janice Lechner. She is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband Harold, on June 7, 2018 and brother, David Sorensen.

Funeral Services for Anne Marie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Anne will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

