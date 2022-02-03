Anne M. Heidenreich (nee: Schlaffer)

October 17, 1924—February 1, 2022

RACINE, WI—Anne M. (Schlaffer) Heidenreich, 97, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Elizabeth Gardens Assisted Living. Anne was born on October 17, 1924, the daughter of James and Anna Schlaffer. She married the late Gerald “Jerry” Heidenreich in 1946 in Racine, Wisconsin. Anne was a devout Catholic whose faith was everything to her. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, singing, dancing, and the occasional trip to the casino, as well as playing bingo. Everyone that knew her loved her sense of humor and wit.

Anne is survived by her four daughters: Susan Wilsman, Diane Heidenreich, Sharon Kerkman, and Meri (Bill Stougaard). She is survived by four grandsons: Brian (Cathy) Kerkman, Jason Francel, Aaron (Cheryl) Wilsman and Chris (Trish) Almond, as well as grandchildren: Natalia and Danica Almond and Austin Wilsman. Anne is preceded in death by her parents: Anna and James Schlaffer; husband Jerry Heidenreich; great-grandson Chad; brothers: Father James, Joe (Joan), Steve and Tony (Jackie) and sisters: Elsie (Mike) Dicello, Mary (John) Costabile, Theresa (Casey) Compagna, and Rose (Louie) Koleske. A special thank you to Elizabeth Gardens for their love and care shown towards Anne.

Mass of Christian Burial for Anne will be held on February 4, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring St.) at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive guests on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of mass. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

