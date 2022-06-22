Aug. 7, 1928—June 19, 2022.

RACINE—Anne Julia Gavin, age 93, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Racine, August 7, 1928, daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Nee: Zvinnis) Staponas.

Anne graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1946”. She retired from Lake Electric Motors after 17 years. Anne enjoyed shopping, crocheting, gardening, animals and her grand dogs. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, humor, love of family, and ability to find the good in nearly everyone, as well as always having a plate of cheese, salami, and cookies at the ready for visitors. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children: Nancy (Daniel) Matelski, Philip (Sandra) Gavin; grandchildren: Nicole (Mark) Brenic, Eric Matelski, Jessica Matelski, Chris Matelski (Katie), Anne Marie Matelski (fiancee Jim Karls); great-grandchildren: Gregory, James, Katie, and Josh Brenic, Erica Matelski; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Staponas; sister, Helene (Jerome) Kirch; and former husband, George Gavin.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Thursday, June 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Rev Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10 – 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family to distribute to her favorite causes.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Laura Grover NP and the entire staff at Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion in assisting Anne and her family.

