Anne B. Dudycha

RACINE - Born Anne Elizabeth Beckstrand on August 15, 1934 to Dr. Rev. O. Garfield and Agnes Marie (Anderson) Beckstrand, in Rockford, Illinois. Anne passed peacefully on January 1, 2022. The youngest of 5, she is predeceased by Margaret Roth, Rev. Garfield Beckstrand II, and the honorable Armour Beckstrand. She is survived by her brother Rev. Robert Beckstrand of Stoughton, WI, and her daughters from her marriage to Walter D. Johnson Jr: Carole Lynn Johnson, of New York City; Deanna Maren Johnson, who lived with and was supportive for her in Racine, from whom she has three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; and Sheila Marie Johnson of Maple Grove, MN.

She grew up in Rockford, IL, spending a good deal of time amidst the culture of her father's 50 years of service at Trinity Lutheran Church. She obtained her undergraduate degree in Education from Carthage College. She received her Master's in Special Education from the University of Minnesota. She worked in Special Ed., becoming an administrator of same, for the Robbinsdale, MN school district. She moved to Racine in 1995 with her 2nd husband Rev. Lee Dudycha. She worked as a professor, teaching Education at Carthage College. She enjoyed being a part of the cultural and church community of Racine. She was a member of the Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. She actively supported the: AAUW, Choral Arts Society, the Racine Theatre Guild, and the Racine Art Museum. For many years she delivered Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader and belonged to a book club. She liked to keep busy, be of service, and - have fun and laugh. Her favorite thing was to be on the beach of Lake Michigan, near where her mother grew up, where her parents had a cottage, and she continued to spend time in the summers. For this reason, a Celebration of her life will be held there this coming summer.