JANESVILLE/formerly of RACINE — Anna R. Stenavich, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. She was born in Racine, May 31, 1927, daughter of the late John and Lucia (nee: Kitachevitz) Roslak and was a lifelong resident until 2014 moving to Janesville to be near family.

Ann graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1945.” On June 14, 1947, at Holy Name Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Walter M. Stenavich who preceded her in death May 5, 2016.

Ann was a lifelong member of Holy Name now St. Richard’s Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. She worked at the Taylor Home for 15 years as an Administrative Assistant. Ann volunteered her time in scouting, Wally’s Veterans Activities, the Submarine Wives and Harmony Club. She was Wally’s right-hand assistant in his professional life.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, painting, and traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Walter and Cynthia Stenavich of Janesville; grandchildren: Lisa (Nate) Fuelleman, Adam (Katie) Stenavich; great-grandchildren: Jack, Hadley, Maggie, Max, Tim, and Joe; sisters-in-law: Sharon Stenavich, Carole Roslak; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Marianne; great-grandson, Lucas; sisters, Naja (William) Werner, Olga Johnson; brother, John Roslak; and brother in-law, Bill Stenavich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave., Racine, with Rev Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Richard’s Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cedar Crest and Mercy Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

