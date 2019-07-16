5/12/1934—7/13/2019
HALES CORNER—(Nee: Baker) Formerly of Elkhorn, KY and Racine, WI. Reunited with her beloved husband Norman on July 13, 2019, at age 85. Mother of Rickey (Marilyn) Lashley, Joel (Amanda) Lashley, and Angela (Jeffrey) Wisniewski. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded by her parents Angie and Andrew and 12 siblings. Survived by sisters Alene and Gloria, other family members and friends.
Anna loved spending time with her husband Norman and her grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking pies, and gardening. She was known for her generous spirit and steadfast faith.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI, on Monday, July 22, at 10AM until time of Service at 11AM. Burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
262-781-8009
KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME
414-464-4640
