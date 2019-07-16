{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Rae Lashley

5/12/1934—7/13/2019

HALES CORNER—(Nee: Baker) Formerly of Elkhorn, KY and Racine, WI. Reunited with her beloved husband Norman on July 13, 2019, at age 85. Mother of Rickey (Marilyn) Lashley, Joel (Amanda) Lashley, and Angela (Jeffrey) Wisniewski. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded by her parents Angie and Andrew and 12 siblings. Survived by sisters Alene and Gloria, other family members and friends.

Anna loved spending time with her husband Norman and her grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking pies, and gardening. She was known for her generous spirit and steadfast faith.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI, on Monday, July 22, at 10AM until time of Service at 11AM. Burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

www.krausefuneralhome.com

262-781-8009

KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME

funeraldirector@krausefuneralhome.com

414-464-4640

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Anna R. Lashley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments