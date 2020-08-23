× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna (nee: Amaya) Tuinstra

November 8, 1960 – August 15, 2020

RACINE – Anna (nee: Amaya) Tuinstra, 59, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

She was in born in Racine on November 8, 1960, the daughter of Pablo and Eva (nee: Cruz) Amaya.

Anna is survived by her children, Amanda, Brandon and Jared Tuinstra, and grandchildren, Autumn Hess, Emma Brooks, and Jameson Brooks.

She is further survived by her parents and siblings, Miguel (Pat) Amaya, Blanca (Tom) Webers, Albert Amaya and Robert (Angie) Amaya.

Anna was preceded in death by her brothers, Ricky, O.C., Danny, Pablo I,I and sister, Rita Bocanegra.

Private services have been held. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Please refer to the funeral home website for further updates.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

