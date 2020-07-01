× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 19, 1957—June 29, 2020

FRANKSVILLE—Anna Marie Rindfleisch 63, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie.

She was the daughter of the James and Norene Rindfleisch, Jefferson, WI. Anna was born on March 19, 1957. She was baptized at St John’s Lutheran Church, Jefferson and confirmed in May 1971. After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1975, she then graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1979 with a degree in Special Education – Early Childhood.

Anna taught in Belvidere, IL for one year, in 1980, she accepted a job teaching for Racine Unified School District and taught special needs preschoolers at Knapp Elementary and Garfield Elementary (Now Julian Thomas Elementary). She received her Master’s Degree in Classroom Guidance and Counseling from Carthage College in 1989. In 1994, she taught third grade at West Ridge Elementary until retiring in 2013.

Anna was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS), and sang in the choir for 25 years. She also served on the preschool committee, Evangelism and Stewardship committees.