October 15, 1930—March 27, 2020
Anna Mae Strege (Nee: Stoffel) was born on October 15, 1930 and welcomed into eternal life to God’s loving arms March 27, 2020. Born in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Bernard and Anna (Degott) Stoffel she married Robert E. Strege September 6, 1952. She was a retired daycare teacher.
Anna is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Michael (Maria) Strege, Becky (Henry) Pelletier, Sherry (Darrell) Lettie, Pamela Gursky, Robert Strege, and Beth (Patrick) Coddington; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Frank Gursky; daughter-in-law, Shirley Thomas Strege; special pet, Little Bit; 1 brother; 3 sisters; 4 sisters-in-law; 4 brothers-in-law.
Special thanks to Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie Staff at Racine Commons.
Inurnment will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
