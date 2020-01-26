Anna M. Gyuro (nee: Bloechl), of Franksville, WI, aged 90, died peacefully on January 13, 2020. She was born in Wisconsin, the first of 14 children to the late, Fritz and Anna Bloechl. She was married to James I. Gyuro and enjoyed a happy marriage until his passing in 1990.

Hard work was always her pleasure, and she spent many years as a homemaker and mother to 7 children. She worked 20 years, as a dry-cleaning clerk and later as a product demonstrator. Anna accomplished her lifelong dream of graduating High School. She secretly attended MATC and achieved her high school diploma in her 60’s. She had a writing ministry and encouraged people with letters and cards, boasting over 200 pen pals.

She is survived by her children, Diane Kinslow (John), Helen Gyuro, Steve Gyuro (Judy), Jane Mathews (Tony) and Ann McDermott; grandchildren are Dawn Kaliszewski (Craig) John Kinslow Jr., Jenny Hill (Louie), Jacob McDermott (Molly), Rachel Mathews and Olivia McDermott; great grandchildren: Timothy and Catie Kaliszewski, Daniel (Kristen), Jonathan, Gabrielle, Angelina, Madaleine, J.J. and Luke Hill. She also is survived by 10 of her beloved sisters, brothers and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her sons, James Gyuro and Paul Gyuro.

