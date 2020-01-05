Anna M. aus dem Bruch

November 20, 1932 – December 31, 2019

RACINE – Anna Marie aus dem Bruch, age 87, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, November 20, 1932, daughter of the late Karl and Franziska (Nee: Kasperski) Wessels.

Anna immigrated to the United States in 1954, and later that year on October 9, in Milwaukee she was united in marriage to Klaus aus dem Bruch. Klaus preceded her in death April 28, 1992. Anna’s enjoyment came from running the house, taking care of her family, baking, sewing knitting, and gardening. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Heidi (David) Christensen, Karl (Barb) aus dem Bruch; 3 grandchildren, Cecilia (Ian) Ballantyne, Jonah and Gabriel aus dem Bruch; her brother Willi (Gerda) Wessels of Mequon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. At 1:30 p.m. a time to share memories will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403