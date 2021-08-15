 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anna M. "Aunt Iny" Geertsen
0 Comments

Anna M. "Aunt Iny" Geertsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anna M. "Aunt Iny" Geertsen

January 10, 1917—August 2, 2021

RACINE — Anna M. Geertsen “Aunt Iny”, 104, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 2, 2021 at Lakeshore at Siena.

A Memorial Mass celebrating both Anna and her brother Bill’s life will be held on August 17, 2021, 11:00 AM at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street. Visitation will be at the church, 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Lakeshore at Siena have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News