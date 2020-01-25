Anna Louise Skaggs
September 4, 1928—January 23, 2020

RACINE – Anna Louise Skaggs, 91, passed away at Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Louise was born in Greenville, KY on September 4, 1928 to the late Roosevelt and Verna (nee: Hall) Bethel. On September 14, 1946 she married Hassel Skaggs. He preceded her in death in 1981. Louise was employed by Siena Center, where she loved caring for the residents. She loved gardening, canning, cooking and caring for her family. She raised six wonderful children.

Survivors include her children, Brenda (Edward) Vite, William (Susan) Skaggs, Corinne (Steven) Etchinson, Mary Jo Skaggs and Robert (Margaret) Skaggs; grandchildren, Margo, Andrea, A.J., Heather, Ryan, Kelly, Taylor, Hayden and Avery; great grandchildren, Thomas, Brandon, Ethan, Owen, Haylee, Clayton, Lucien, Greyson, Annalee and Addison; and her sister-in-law, Jackie Skaggs. Louise is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe Skaggs; brothers, James (Orinne) Skaggs and Ruby “Delbert” Skaggs; sister-in-law, Dorothy Spreeberg and her son Jim; brothers-in-law, Orville Skaggs and Don Skaggs; nephew, Ronnie Skaggs; and her niece, Robin Skaggs.

In keeping with Louise’s wishes, a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice.

