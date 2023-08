OSHKOSH—Anna J. Tiscjendorf 97, of Oshkosh went home to the Lord on August 17, 2023, after a brief illness. Anna was born on October 14, 1925, in South Milwaukee to Stephan and Martha (Machutt) Jutrzonka.

Visitation will be held on August 26 at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 1225 Oregon Street, Oshkosh from 10AM-12PM with services following at 12PM. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Arlington Cemetery in Greenfield.