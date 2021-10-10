November 23, 1934 – October 4, 2021
CALEDONIA—Anna Buchaklian, age 86, passed away peacefully at home Monday, October 4, 2021. Anna the daughter of Parsegh and Khatoun (nee: Andonian) Buchaklian was born on the family farm where she lived her entire life. Anna lived with her older sister, Rose, brothers, John and Sarkis and younger sister Mary.
Anna started school in the one room Wilson School. She went on to Washington Junior High School and graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1952”. Anna started her career as a beautician and worked until she decided to try greener pastures and left for California. After five years she missed home and Wisconsin and returned and worked for the Racine County Sheriffs Department until she retired 25 years later in 1992.
Anna was a member of St. Hagop’s Armenian Apostolic Church her entire life and had been a Sunday School Teacher for 65 years. She served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Board of Trust. She was currently a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. In her younger days she was a member of the Armenian Youth Federation and had played a bugle in the AYF Drum and Bugle Corps.
Anna is survived by her sister, Rose; brother, Sarkis; and sister, Mary with whom she lived and together they traveled the world. Anna is also survived by her niece, Katherine; nephews: Peter (Brenda) and John (Melanie); and their families: Coral, Sarkis, Kevork, Aram, Arev, Siroun, Haig, and Niklas Nishan. They brought so much to Anna. Anna is now in her heavenly home with her parents, Parsegh and Khatoun; aunt and uncle, Goulou and Hovsep Buchaklian brother and sister-in-law, John and Maree; sister-in-law; and nieces: Sonia and Ani Lucine; cousins: Luceen, Herman, Bud and Barbara and all her Buchaklian relatives.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Hagop Armenian Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral at 10:00 a.m. with Father Daron Stepanian presiding. Anna will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following services. Memorial gifts may be made in Anna’s name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.
A special thank you to her favorite cousin Helen Nelson who she spent all of her adventures with. Special thanks to the wonderful care from Aurora Hospice and to her many doctors.
