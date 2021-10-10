November 23, 1934 – October 4, 2021

CALEDONIA—Anna Buchaklian, age 86, passed away peacefully at home Monday, October 4, 2021. Anna the daughter of Parsegh and Khatoun (nee: Andonian) Buchaklian was born on the family farm where she lived her entire life. Anna lived with her older sister, Rose, brothers, John and Sarkis and younger sister Mary.

Anna started school in the one room Wilson School. She went on to Washington Junior High School and graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1952”. Anna started her career as a beautician and worked until she decided to try greener pastures and left for California. After five years she missed home and Wisconsin and returned and worked for the Racine County Sheriffs Department until she retired 25 years later in 1992.

Anna was a member of St. Hagop’s Armenian Apostolic Church her entire life and had been a Sunday School Teacher for 65 years. She served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Board of Trust. She was currently a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation. In her younger days she was a member of the Armenian Youth Federation and had played a bugle in the AYF Drum and Bugle Corps.