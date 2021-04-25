Anna Baggesen (nee: Schultz)

May 4, 1929—April 21, 2021

RACINE—Anna Baggesen, age 91, passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at The Manor of Kenosha. Anna was born in Racine on May 4, 1929, daughter of the late Peter and Mary (nee: Haliz) Schultz and was a lifelong resident.

She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1947”. A customer service extraordinaire, Anna made many friends through her employment firstly with Learners Department Store, then Eitel’s, and lastly with Boston Store for twenty-five years before she retired. Anna will be remembered for her strong religious faith, her generosity, kindness, and great love and devotion to her family. Anna always said, “Treat others as you would like to be treated yourself-with love and respect”.

Anna will be dearly missed by her sons, David (Jacqueline) Baggesen, Tom Baggesen, all of Racine; grandson, Peter Baggesen of South Carolina; three great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Rose, Tyler Annabelle and Jeffrey Thomas; brother, Norman Schultz; sister, Marilyn Nett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.