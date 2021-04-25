Anna Baggesen (nee: Schultz)

May 4, 1929—April 21, 2021
RACINE—Anna Baggesen, age 91, passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021 at The Manor of Kenosha. Anna was born in Racine on May 4, 1929, daughter of the late Peter and Mary (nee: Haliz) Schultz and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1947”. A customer service extraordinaire, Anna made many friends through her employment firstly with Learners Department Store, then Eitel’s, and lastly with Boston Store for twenty-five years before she retired. Anna will be remembered for her strong religious faith, her generosity, kindness, and great love and devotion to her family. Anna always said, “Treat others as you would like to be treated yourself-with love and respect”.
Anna will be dearly missed by her sons, David (Jacqueline) Baggesen, Tom Baggesen, all of Racine; grandson, Peter Baggesen of South Carolina; three great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Rose, Tyler Annabelle and Jeffrey Thomas; brother, Norman Schultz; sister, Marilyn Nett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Tuesday April 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children have been suggested.
Wherever a beautiful soul has been,
there is a trail of beautiful memories.
Godspeed Mom
Until we meet again.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
