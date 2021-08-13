Anna 'Aunt Iny' M. Geertsen

January 10, 1917—August 2, 2021

RACINE—Anna M. Geertsen “Aunt Iny,” 104, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 2, 2021 at Lakeshore at Siena. Anna was born in Portage L’Prairie, Manitoba, Canada on January 10, 1917, daughter of the late William and Anna (nee Verwey) Geertsen, (immigrants from the Netherlands).

At the age of seven Anna moved with her family to Glen Cove, Long Island, NY. Where she attended Glen Cove School.

At the age of 20 she moved again with her family to Racine, WI. When Anna arrived from New York she worked for the McLaughlan Family as a domestic. She was then employed by the Eisendrath Tannery for 20 years until it closed. Anna then went to work for Multi Products where she retired from after working for 12-1/2 years.

Anna was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for 84 years. Throughout the years Anna has been an assistant Girl Scout Leader, belonged to the CYO, Daughters of Isabella, Catholic Woman’s Club and St. Paul’s Lutheran Senior Citizens group. Anna was on a bowling league for many years, she also enjoyed reading, jig saw puzzles, enthusiastic Packers and the Brewers fan. She lived a block from church and attended mass every day. In her 90’s, she thought it was time to move and enjoyed many years living at Lincoln Villas North.