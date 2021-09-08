Anna 'Annie' Chasar

Jan. 28, 1928 – Sept. 3, 2021
Racine—Anna “Annie” (nee Swiencicki) Chasar, age 93, passed away peacefully at Pleasant Point Assisted Living early Friday, September 3, 2021.
Anna was born in Racine to her beautiful mother, Martha Swiencicki, on January 28, 1928. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School. On May 16, 1953 at in the original Pentecost Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Michael Chasar.
Annie served and fed the children of our community through the luncheon programs at Hansche & McKinley Schools for many years.
With profound faith, Annie was an involved and faithful member of Pentecost Lutheran Church—where she was active in the 55+ Club, Ruth Circle and Altar Guild. She truly loved her church family. As a golfer, Annie was a member of the Washington Park Golferette’s League. Once in a while, you could find Annie on a casino adventure. Although Annie and Mike didn’t have children of their own, they were all about family and loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, cousins and church family. With an infectious positive outlook on life, Annie was truly one of a kind.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Mary Wood; aunt, Frances Scott; niece, Diane (Wes) Larsen; nephew, Dennis (Debbie) Ello; cousins: Alan (Deidre) Scott, Andrea Scott, Lisa Scott Ptacek (Gerald Ptacek), Maria Scott, Patti (Lee) Carbonneau, John (Patricia) Swiencicki, Tom Cram, Kathy Zengota, Jodi Zengota, Jamie Zengota and Kari (Steve) Hakker; many other special nieces, nephews; church family and friends—too numerous to mention all by name.
Anna was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Martha Swiencicki (who passed away many years ago as the result of an automobile accident in Racine); step-father, Kostanty Labanowich; beloved husband, Michael Chasar, who passed away on December 12, 2009; and by a cousin, John Cram.
Funeral services will be held in Annie’s beloved Pentecost Ev. Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Avenue, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brady Retzlaff officiating. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staffs of Pleasant Point (especially Erica, Ashley & Natalia) and Elizabeth Gardens; to Annie’s longtime physician Dr. Paul Durbin; Annie’s faithful friend Penny; and to Diane and Wes Larsen for all you did for Aunt Annie in her time of need. May God bless all of you!
