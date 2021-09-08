Anna 'Annie' Chasar

Anna was born in Racine to her beautiful mother, Martha Swiencicki, on January 28, 1928. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School. On May 16, 1953 at in the original Pentecost Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Michael Chasar.

With profound faith, Annie was an involved and faithful member of Pentecost Lutheran Church—where she was active in the 55+ Club, Ruth Circle and Altar Guild. She truly loved her church family. As a golfer, Annie was a member of the Washington Park Golferette’s League. Once in a while, you could find Annie on a casino adventure. Although Annie and Mike didn’t have children of their own, they were all about family and loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, cousins and church family. With an infectious positive outlook on life, Annie was truly one of a kind.