Anna 'Ann' M. Peterson (nee: Peterman)

RACINE—Anna M. “Ann” Peterson, age 87, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020.
Funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. The family will be going to Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 privately. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.