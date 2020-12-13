Ann R. (nee:Shepikas) Budrys

RACINE- Ann Rosemary Budrys, 92, loving wife, cherished mother, devoted grandmother and proud great grandmother passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Memory Care on December 5, 2020.

Ann immigrated from Lithuania to the United States at the age of six.

She was educated in Racine and graduated from Washing Park High School. She spent her whole career working at the Racine Public Library.

Ann was a devoted member of St. Casimir’s Church where she met and married the love of her life, Stanley, in 1950. Her God, her family, and her Church were the center of her life. Ann was a member of the City of Racine 20 Year Club and a past member of the Daughters of Isabella.

Ann was a gracious hostess. She was passionate about reading and education. She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours tending to the lovely garden that surrounded her home. She taught family values, like integrity and perseverance by example and she always displayed a strong work ethic. Ann leaves behind a legacy of deeply abiding Catholic faith and nearly a 65 year marriage that leaves us with many happy memories.