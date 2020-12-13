Ann R. (nee:Shepikas) Budrys

RACINE- Ann Rosemary Budrys, 92, loving wife, cherished mother, devoted grandmother and proud great grandmother passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Memory Care on December 5, 2020.
Ann immigrated from Lithuania to the United States at the age of six.
She was educated in Racine and graduated from Washing Park High School. She spent her whole career working at the Racine Public Library.
Ann was a devoted member of St. Casimir’s Church where she met and married the love of her life, Stanley, in 1950. Her God, her family, and her Church were the center of her life. Ann was a member of the City of Racine 20 Year Club and a past member of the Daughters of Isabella.
Ann was a gracious hostess. She was passionate about reading and education. She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours tending to the lovely garden that surrounded her home. She taught family values, like integrity and perseverance by example and she always displayed a strong work ethic. Ann leaves behind a legacy of deeply abiding Catholic faith and nearly a 65 year marriage that leaves us with many happy memories.
Ann was the Mother of Ruth (Joseph) Mandala, Grandmother of Paul (Kristy) Mandala and Lisa (William) Cummings, Great Grandmother of Noah, Jake, Luke, Evan Mandala and Dominic and Alexander Cummings.
She leaves behind cousins, Al Kapocius, Vyto (Diane) Kapocius, Milda (the late Albin) Getspudas, and Victor (Janice) Ilenda and their families. Many other dear family and friends mourn her passing including the Budrevicius family in Lithuania.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Stanley and his brothers, Eduardas, Povilas and Ceslovas; sister-in-law Fatima, her parents, Helen and John Wasilauskas; step-father, Stanley Shepikas; cousins, Danute (Wayne) Leonard, Peter Leonard and Gregory Ilenda.
Thanks to all of the loving caregivers at Primrose Retirement Community for providing a wonderful place to live after her husband’s passing. Thanks to St. Monica’s Memory Care and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.
Due to the pandemic, a private memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Ricardo Martin and Fr. John Pulice as concelebrant, for the immediate family only. You can watch via live stream on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by using this link: https://sacredheartracine.comivestream
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church, St. Monica’s Memory Care, Hospice Alliance or a charity of your choice.
Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony where they will be reunited to rejoice and dance in the Great Hereafter.
