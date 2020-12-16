Ann R. Budrys (nee: Shepikas) 

 Skip to main content
RACINE- Ann Rosemary Budrys, 92, loving wife, cherished mother, devoted grandmother and proud great grandmother passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Memory Care on December 5, 2020.

Ann was the Mother of Ruth (Joseph) Mandala, Grandmother of Paul (Kristy) Mandala and Lisa (William) Cummings, Great Grandmother of Noah, Jake, Luke, Evan Mandala and Dominic and Alexander Cummings.

She leaves behind cousins, Al Kapocius, Vyto (Diane) Kapocius, Milda (the late Albin) Getspudas, and Victor (Janice) Ilenda and their families. Many other dear family and friends mourn her passing including the Budrevicius family in Lithuania.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Stanley and his brothers, Eduardas, Povilas and Ceslovas; sister-in-law Fatima, her parents, Helen and John Wasilauskas; step-father, Stanley Shepikas; cousins, Danute (Wayne) Leonard, Peter Leonard and Gregory Ilenda.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Ricardo Martin and Fr. John Pulice as concelebrant, for the immediate family only. You can watch via live stream on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by using this link: https://sacredheartracine.com/livestream

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church, St. Monica's Memory Care, Hospice Alliance or a charity of your choice.

Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony where they will be reunited to rejoice and dance in the Great Hereafter.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

