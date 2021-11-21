July 27, 1970—November 16, 2021

RACINE—Ann Marie Otwaska, age 51, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She was born in Racine on July 27, 1970 daughter of the late Anthony and Adeline (nee: Tomka) Otwaska.

Ann was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was a Day Care Teacher and taught water aerobics at the YMCA. She was privileged to have been her mother’s caretaker for many years until her death in 2019. Ann was a huge movie buff and always looked forward to game night playing cards, dominoes or zilch. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her kind and generous soul, her big heart, being nonjudgmental and most importantly always being there for anyone in need.

She is survived by her siblings: Nancy (Gayle Baumeister) Peasley, Peter (Becki) Otwaska, Carol (Dan) Pansch, Dolores (Gerry) Hazelton; her awesome Uncle Paul Tomka. She was a stepmom to Ashley Wozniak, Godmother and Nana to Corrina and Taline, FurMom to Simba, her gentle lion. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews: Anthony Peasley, Diana (Shawn) Medasie, Sr., Erick (Katrina) Peasley, Nicole (Brittany Carter) Ajtony, Jaclyn (Juan) Garcia, Kat Peasley, her Godson, Matthew Peasley, Staci (Brian) Byers, Courtney (David Haywood) Otwaska, Jeremy (Julie Pinnow) Bull, Erica (Erik) Peterson; great-nieces and nephews: Shawn Medasie, Jr., Chase Medasie, Logan Medasie, Andrew Tompkins, Lilyana Peasley, Nathaniel Peasley, Dylan Thielen, Cameron Thielen, Emma Ajtony, Mason Ajtony, Michael Jacobsen, Anthony Bull and Aubree Bull. Special friends: Ron Hamrick, Gloria Allen and Teri Allen; and many other relatives and dear friends.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus or to an animal shelter of your choice.

