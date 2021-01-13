Ann M. Miller

October 11, 1952 – January 8, 2021

SOMERS – Ann Marie (nee: Brophy) Miller, age 68, passed away at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie on Friday, January 8, 2021 following a courageous 10-month battle with cancer.

Ann was born in Port Washington, WI on October 11, 1952 to the late Del and Colleen (nee: Mullen) Brophy. She was a proud graduate of Port Washington High School. On July 22, 2000 in St. Peter Catholic Church, Ann was united in marriage with Dan E. Miller.

Ann was a dedicated employee at In-Sink-Erator, from where she retired after 35 years of service.

She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among her interests, Ann was crafty, had an extensive antique collection, looked forward to lunching with her pack and absolutely loved hanging out with her entire family – especially her grandchildren, they were her everything!