Ann M. Letsch

November 22, 1918—December 11, 2018

RACINE—Ann M. Letsch, age 100, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at St. Monica’s Memory Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, St. Monica’s Senior Living, or St. Catherine’s High School.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

