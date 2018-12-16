Ann M. Letsch (Nee: White)

(Nee: White)
November 22, 1918—December 11, 2018
RACINE—Ann M. Letsch, age 100, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at St. Monica’s Memory Care.
Ann was born in Racine, November 22, 1918, daughter of the late Charles J. and Sophie (Nee: Rusecike) White and was a lifelong Racine resident.
On January 10, 1942 at St. Patrick Catholic Church Ann was united in marriage to Robert A. Letsch who preceded her in death, October 28, 1958. She was employed by Goldblatts, St. John’s Credit Union and retired from J. I. Case Company in 1981. Ann also volunteered for numerous years at St. Catherine’s High School, St. Edward’s Catholic School, Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School, and with hospice. Ann was a longtime active member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church where she served as President of MACCW and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed bowling and golfing. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Robert C. Letsch of Racine, Randolph “Randy” (Maureen) Letsch of Ohio, Dianne M. (Richard) Anderson of Racine; grandchildren, Bob (Gayle) Letsch, Tim (Jean) Letsch, David (Patrice) Letsch, Brian (Aura) Letsch, and Erin (Michael) Murphy; great-grandchildren, Bobby (fiancée, Charlotte), Jacob, Max, and Ben Letsch, Peter (Ryann) Braun, Ryan (Katie) Letsch and Sam Letsch, Andrew, Maiah (Antoni) Akkerman, Jack, Ethan, Luke, Annemarie, Charles and Grace Letsch, Nicholas Chapin, Finn and Owen Murphy, and Valentina Letsch; great-great grandchild, Ari Braun; brother, Frank (Mary Jane) White of Milwaukee, WI; sister, Carol Carlson of OK; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen Letsch; brothers, Joseph and Charles White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, St. Monica’s Senior Living, or St. Catherine’s High School.
The family extends a special thank you to St. Monica’s Senior Living and Memory Care and Hospice Alliance.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
