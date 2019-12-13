Ann L. Graebel age 93, of Crivitz, WI. And formerly of Wind Lake, WI. Passed away December 7, 2019. She was born June 12, 1926 to the late Minnie and Henry Huebscher. She married Orlow Graebel and lived a full life having five children Dennis (Mickey) Graebel, Paulette), (John) Yannett, Ronald (Donna) Graebel) Linda (Kevin) Auseth and Fred (Denise) Graebel also five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Orlow Graebel, one son Major Ronald Graebel, Grandson Kelly Graebel.