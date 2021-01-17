Ann J. Eckert (nee: Porcaro)

Ann graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957”. On December 9, 1972, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel A. Eckert who passed away January 27, 2005. Ann was employed by Jacobsen Textron for 15 years before starting a partnership business called Roan Products, where she worked for another 20 years as the Vice President (VEEP) before retiring. Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was proud of her Italian Heritage and was a long-time active member of Vittoria Colonna. Ann was an active sports enthusiast. She loved watching the Packers and going to games with Danny. Ann was an avid tennis player. She loved playing in the city league, with many of her friends winning the city league championship at the age of 50 and continued playing until the age of 74. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.