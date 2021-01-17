Ann J. Eckert (nee: Porcaro)

1939—2021
Ann Judith Eckert, age 81, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, July 26, 1939, daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Nee: Litrenta) Porcaro.
Ann graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957”. On December 9, 1972, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel A. Eckert who passed away January 27, 2005. Ann was employed by Jacobsen Textron for 15 years before starting a partnership business called Roan Products, where she worked for another 20 years as the Vice President (VEEP) before retiring. Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was proud of her Italian Heritage and was a long-time active member of Vittoria Colonna. Ann was an active sports enthusiast. She loved watching the Packers and going to games with Danny. Ann was an avid tennis player. She loved playing in the city league, with many of her friends winning the city league championship at the age of 50 and continued playing until the age of 74. Above all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Gary (MaryJo) Tabor of Flower Mound, TX, Gina (Steve) Brink of Westfield, IN, Lisa (Peter) Koleske of Racine; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Torgerson, Sara Tabor, Brandon Tabor, Lindsey (Riley) Wunnenberg, Garrett (Brittany) Brink, Mackenzi (Sergey) Kotelnikov, Matthew Koleske and Holly Koleske; great grandchildren, Grayden and Elsie Torgerson; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Dee Dee Platt, Patricia Anderson, Step Mother Gladys N. Porcaro and infant son Brian.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, January 22, 2021, 2-3 pm followed by a funeral service at 3 pm with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral website, select Ann’s page, select services and select live stream.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ascension Hospice and Nurse Rose form Ascension All Saints Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.
