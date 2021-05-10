March 14, 1948—May 5, 2021
CRIVITZ—Ann E. Daniels, of Crivitz, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Green Bay. Ann was born March 14, 1948 to Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Neaton) Nedoroscik in Cohoes, NY. Her early life was spent in NY. On August 14, 1965 she was united to Nicholas A. Daniels in New York, Following their marriage they resided in Brighton, WI where the raised their family. The past 20 years they lived in Crivitz, WI. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Brighton and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crivitz.
Ann was an avid bowler and shot pool on a league in Crivitz. She loved to cook and read, but more than anything, she loved her children and grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with them.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Nick; children: Stephen (Renee) Daniels, Timothy (Rachael) Daniels, Arthur (Nicole) Daniels, Emil (Denise) Daniels and Brian (Carrie) Daniels; grandchildren: Antoinette (Jeremy) Redlin, Stephen (Katie) Daniels, Nicholas Daniels, Charles Daniels, James (Dana King) Daniels, Michael (Amber Allen) Daniels, Maya Daniels, Austin Daniels, Emma Daniels, Dakota Daniels, Hunter Daniels, Hannah Nelson, Ellie Daniels, Ean Daniels, Tyler Daniels, and Kayla Daniels; great-grandchildren: Kaylie Redlin, Collin Redlin, Isaiah Daniels, and Presley Dassow. She is further survived by her brother, Paul (Virginia) Nedoroscik; mother-in-law, Rosemary Daniels; in-laws: Coondog (Joansie) Daniels, Karen (Al) Poepping, Sue (Bernie) Lois, Marty (Peggy) Daniels, Jeff (Jan) Daniels, Mary Kay (Sean) Walsh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Nedoroscik; father-in-law, Arthur Daniels; and brother-in law, Chuck Daniels.
In honor of Ann, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the High Falls Rescue Squad, doctors and staff of Aurora, Green Bay Hospital and also to Karen Wilkomm-Stiles from Catholic Life Financial for their care and compassion.
A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held, at a later date. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at a visitation being held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434