March 14, 1948—May 5, 2021

CRIVITZ—Ann E. Daniels, of Crivitz, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Green Bay. Ann was born March 14, 1948 to Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Neaton) Nedoroscik in Cohoes, NY. Her early life was spent in NY. On August 14, 1965 she was united to Nicholas A. Daniels in New York, Following their marriage they resided in Brighton, WI where the raised their family. The past 20 years they lived in Crivitz, WI. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Brighton and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Crivitz.

Ann was an avid bowler and shot pool on a league in Crivitz. She loved to cook and read, but more than anything, she loved her children and grandchildren and treasured the time she spent with them.