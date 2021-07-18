 Skip to main content
Ann E. Callender
SHOREWOOD/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Anne E. Callender, passed away on January 12, 2021 at the age of 81 at her apartment in Shorewood, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life Saturday, July 24, 2021, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Preservation Hall Racine, 740 Lake Avenue. Food and beverages will be available. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

