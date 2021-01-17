Ann E. Callender

January 10, 1940 – January 12, 2021
Ann Elizabeth Callender, known by her family and friends as “Mom,” “Gramma,” “Great Gramma,” and “Colorado Annie,” passed away on January 12, 2021 at the age of 81 at her apartment in Shorewood, WI, surrounded by her family. Ann was born on January 10, 1940 in Canon City, Colorado to Donald Francis Lampert and Helen Elizabeth (Jay) Lampert.
Ann spent most of her youth in Canon City and Sterling, CO where she attended High School. She married at 19 and moved from CO to Rochester, NY where her first two children, Donald and Michael were born. After a few years in NY, she moved to Des Moines, IA where her next 2 children Aaron and Melissa were born. The family then moved to Racine, WI where she and her family settled. Many beautiful friendships were born and remain to this day.
Ann was a lover of life. Her passions were the sun, gardening, sights of mountains, oceans and lakes. In later life, she often asked her children to take her on drives by Lake Michigan. She also cherished her time with family and dear friends. She was a huge sports fan, enjoying hours of ESPN, with a special bond and love of her Denver Broncos and March Madness. She always asked her kids to let her know what the weekend game schedule was. Ann enjoyed many careers, often working multiple jobs to support her family during tough times. Some of these jobs being: Country Touch Women’s clothing store, N. Christensen & Son Real Estate Company (where she was an “Award Winning” relocation specialist) and Office Manager at numerous physician’s offices in Racine.
Throughout her life, she volunteered her time, energy and passion. Some of those causes were coaching her children’s sports teams, cheer squad and numerous causes at Holy Name Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School. She also spent lots of time supporting organizations like Planned Parenthood and the Racine Women’s Shelter. Ann was that shining light that so many were drawn to. She had a gift of heartfelt words often shared in conversation, cards and letters. She encouraged her children to explore, travel and give back to others. She loved her children intensely and was a lifelong advocate and confidante for them. Her smile and laugh will forever be remembered and shared in our hearts.
Ann is survived by her twin sister, Joan Fogle (Ralph) and brother Tom Lampert (Carol); sons, Donald (III) (Cindy), Michael (Christina), Aaron (Janet) and daughter Melissa (Molly); grandchildren, Cody (Danny), DJ, Kyle, Robert, Ella, Imogen, Cooper and great grandchildren Mason, Cameron and Madelyn Su.
Ann’s children will host a celebration of her life later this year.
Memorial donations in memory of Ann can be made to Feeding America Wisconsin. Please refer to feedingamericawi.org.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
