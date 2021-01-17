Ann E. Callender

January 10, 1940 – January 12, 2021

Ann Elizabeth Callender, known by her family and friends as “Mom,” “Gramma,” “Great Gramma,” and “Colorado Annie,” passed away on January 12, 2021 at the age of 81 at her apartment in Shorewood, WI, surrounded by her family. Ann was born on January 10, 1940 in Canon City, Colorado to Donald Francis Lampert and Helen Elizabeth (Jay) Lampert.

Ann spent most of her youth in Canon City and Sterling, CO where she attended High School. She married at 19 and moved from CO to Rochester, NY where her first two children, Donald and Michael were born. After a few years in NY, she moved to Des Moines, IA where her next 2 children Aaron and Melissa were born. The family then moved to Racine, WI where she and her family settled. Many beautiful friendships were born and remain to this day.