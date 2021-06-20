Sept. 28, 1937—June 12, 2021

Ann Darsie Gorton Bayer was born on September 28, 1937 and left this world peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2021.

Ann grew up and spent much of her life in Racine, Wisconsin. She married Thomas H. Bayer in 1957, and was a loving wife and mother of three children. She earned her Masters of Social Work degree from George Williams University, and served for many years as a Social Worker for Racine Unified School District. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Naples, Florida.

She had a wonderful sense of humor, an extremely inquisitive and creative mind, a strong sense of fairness, and an endless capacity to love those around her.

She is survived by many friends and family including her husband, Tom; children: Bennet and wife,

Michelle, Jonathon and wife, Jean, Sarah and husband, Todd Bilski and grandchildren: Nicholas, Samantha (husband Justin Hahn) and Tyler.

She was much loved and will be profoundly missed.