Ann Cherkinian

Ann was born in Racine on March 28, 1925 to Mardiros and Serma (nee, Margoian) Stapanian after they arrived in the United States in 1922 as penniless refugees from Armenia after the Genocide. She married Ardis A. Cherkinian on June 16, 1956 and they enjoyed 59 wonderful years together until his death on August 22, 2015. After graduation from high school, Ann worked at various places in Racine during World War II to earn college tuition money. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1949 with a BS-Education in English. She received her MA-English from there in 1953. Later, in 1975, Ann earned an MA-Education in Guidance & Counseling from Marquette University. Her desire to go into counseling stemmed from people at various stages in her life who helped her and encouraged her to make the best of herself. As a result, she had a happier life and wanted to help others in that same way. Ann taught for Racine Unified, University of Wisconsin—Racine Center, and University of Wisconsin—Parkside. She was a counselor for Racine Unified. Ann had a lifelong passion for literature. She would say, “I loved literature because it dealt with life and thought – aiding me greatly in understanding myself and the universal and timeless elements of human nature.” Ann also had a passion for traveling and exploring different countries, which never left her. Marriage and motherhood gave her life new and deeper dimensions, and being a loving grandma brought Ann greatest joy. She was a devoted Christian, being a part of St. Hagop and St. Mesrob Armenian Churches during her lifetime.