Ann C. Meyerlund
June 7, 1933 - July 30, 2018
RACINE – Ann Claire Meyerlund, 85, passed away at the Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie on July 30, 2018.
Ann was born in Manitowoc to the late Elmer and Agnes (nee Hartt) Meyer on June 7, 1933.
Ann was a member of the first class in Primary Education, Phi Kappa Phi Lambda Theta graduating with a Masters Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She was a beloved teacher in the Racine Unified School District for many years.
Ann met Vilas “Bud” Lund at the old Theatre Guild on High Street. She'd had a part in Sabrina. He was the hero in Dial M for Murder. They were married at Atonement Lutheran Church on June 22, 1956; they later divorced.
Ann was very involved with activities at church including: Woman's Circle, Summer Sunday School, serving as president of Atonement Lutheran Church Women and United Church Women. She joined the Unitarian Universalist Church in 1983. Ann and Bud also served as Mitchell PTA President for several years. For many years ‘Smiley' was a member of the Bell City Clowns. Ann enjoyed swimming, especially outdoors, from the time her mother taught her to swim (in Lake Michigan) at age 3. She also enjoyed volunteering for Read & Remember and Harmony Club.
Ann will be dearly missed by her son, Mark (Darcy) Lund; daughter, Nancy J. Combs; grandchildren: Alex Lund, Evan Lund, Christopher (Nancy M.) Combs, Erin (Greg) Nease and Elise Lund; one month old great granddaughter, Chloe Jane Nease; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two sons: Steve and Joe; one brother, Hart Meyer; and one sister, Helene Corn.
A Celebration of Ann's life will be held at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Avenue on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Marlene Walker officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Engel and Hospice Alliance, especially Jill, RN and Jackie, CNA.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
